The first Love Patterson event was a resounding success in every aspect.
The North Park rally to kick off the day’s activities began at 8 a.m. Saturday morning. Starbucks Coffee, Sunshine donuts, Rancho Fresco breakfast burritos, and Wild Om yoga helped wake up the crowd and get them ready for a morning full of community building volunteerism.
About 200 people crowded the park to participate in activities, meet their neighbors, and network with local businesses and county resources before heading to their designated volunteer sites around town. All together 180, volunteers signed up to serve at the 12 sites.
Three school sites – Las Palmas, Apricot Valley, and Creekside – received some much-needed landscaping beatification. Mulch was refreshed, weeds were pulled, and flowers were planted.
Trash was removed from the playground and grass field at Garza Park, and the bathrooms were repainted.
Children painted flower pots at North Park before they were filled with succulents and gifted to Patterson’s senior residents.
Volunteers from Amazon, Patterson Joint Unified School District, The City of Patterson, local churches and so many others came together to beautify their community, and they all did it with smiles on their faces.
The event, which is an extension of Love Stanislaus, aims to bring communities together through community volunteer projects around their cities.
Patterson is the latest addition to Love Stanislaus joining Ceres, Empire, Keyes, Oakdale, Riverbank, Salida, Turlock and Waterford.
