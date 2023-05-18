Love Patterson pleased with the final results of clean up efforts

Love Patterson has added up the numbers following the city-wide cleanup day on April 29 and they are very pleased with the figures:
*350 volunteers
*11 cleanup sites
*1,250-man hours
*Equivalent to $46,650.00 in labor
In El Solyo Village, a small retirement community, 28 homes were serviced, having their eaves and windows cleaned. More than 70 pots were painted and planted with succulents, afterward delivered to seniors in the Las Palmas Mobile Home Park.
Volunteers wrote 155 cards to local veterans.. At Northmead Elementary, five cubic yards of river rock were shoveled and laid in seven garden beds, along with nine cubic yards of garden soil. Sensory paths were painted at Walnut Grove School, along with general trash pickup. The garden a tCreekside Elementary was completely overhauled. Five wheelbarrows of rocks were shoveled and laid at the Patterson Library garden; additionally, four garden beds were built and filled, four climbing plants were installed in the lattices, and various other plants were put down.
Two new Little Free Libraries were installed at houses in town and were decorated with garden pots, succulents, and rocks, and filled with books and bookmarks. At Newcastle Park, the workers filled six dumpsters with garbage. One large sign and two smaller signs were also painted, and the playground was cleaned of graffiti. Wood chips also went down around the park’s main sign.
Felipe Garza Park was one of the day’s biggest jobs, with a whole host of work being accomplished. Volunteers scraped and weeded the bullpens; cleaned the bathrooms; cleared graffiti off the playground, bleachers, bathroom windows, and park sign; installed new dugout benches; painted the well discharge fences, which previously were mismatched colors and covered in graffiti; removed assorted debris; trimmed the palm trees; laid bark in a strip near the parking lot; and picked up trash.
Local business J&L Custom Finishing donated their time to the project as well, doing a complete makeover of the park’s metal sign for free.
