Love Patterson seeks community volunteers

Love Patterson will make its debut at the end of this month Saturday, April 30 at downtown El Circulo’s North Park.
The event, which is an extension of Love Stanislaus, aims to bring communities together through community volunteer projects around their cities.
Patterson is the latest addition to Love Stanislaus joining Ceres, Empire, Keyes, Oakdale, Riverbank, Salida, Turlock and Waterford.
Community volunteers will meet at Downtown El Circulo’s North Park on the morning of April 30 before they branch out to begin their work around town.
“We’re going to have an early morning rally where we are going to have a DJ,” said Invest In Me Director Erica Ayala, who is also organizing Love Patterson. “We are going to start the morning off with some yoga and there’s going to be breakfast burritos from Rancho Fresco and donuts, hot chocolate, coffee and we’re just going to have a little morning rally for everybody who signed up for community service projects online.”
The community service projects that community members can still sign up for online include:
•Ave Garden With Me- 6 volunteers to plant flowers and shrubs at the AVE garden.
•Beautify and clean up HOST House & Naomi’s House- 38 volunteers to clean up the backyards, mow the lawns, pull the weeds and plant flowers at HOST and Naomi’s House.
•Flowerbed Heads at Northmead-5 volunteers to Plant flowers at the Northmead garden.
•Garden’s at the Creekside- 5 volunteers to garden at Creekside.
•Landscaping Las Palmas with Floras- 8 volunteers to plant flowers, shrubs and plants to brighten up the streetside appeal of Las Palmas.
•PHS Beverage Bins Beautification- 15 volunteers will use brushes, paints and stencils to paint beverage bins around the PHS campus.
•TLC at Garza Park- 15 volunteers to paint the bathrooms and pick up trash around Garza Park.
•The Heart of Patterson’s Park is North Park- 15 volunteers to paint picnic tables and pick up trash at Downtown Patterson’s North Park.
•Plants for our Young at heart by our Young Ones- 50 volunteers to decorate planters with donated plants from Rising Sun Garden for Patteron’s Senior Citizens. Will take place at North Park.
•Blood Drive Campaign- 50 volunteers to donate blood.
•The Kindness Project Bookmarks- 10 volunteers to design hand painted bookmarks with inspirational messages at the Patterson Library.
Community members are encouraged to visit: www.lovepatterson.com to sign up as volunteers for community service projects.
“There is so much to love about our community,” said Ayala. “Our city workers, schools and nonprofits could use our help, but more importantly, our community needs each other, especially after all we have been through with the pandemic.”
