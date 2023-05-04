Love Patterson Volunteers Spruce up City

Hundreds of Patterson residents spent their Saturday morning restoring, refurbishing, and revamping their hometown. The city was a beehive of activity as Love Patterson volunteers invested their sweat equity into their shared community. Project Manager Candace Weyhrauch said she was thrilled to see how many people were inspired to participate.
“Many people are willing to help their community, but don’t have the time or know-how to organize a large-scale event.” said Weyhrauch. “Love Patterson fills that role, working out the logistics of each project and allowing the volunteers to simply show up and work.”
April 29 kicked off at 8:00 a.m. with an opening rally. Booths for sponsor businesses and nonprofits covered the green of North Park. Attendees enjoyed breakfast burritos, donuts, and refreshments from Patterson’s Starbucks.
Love Patterson organizer Erica Ayala gave the volunteers a brief overview of the day’s 11 projects and Mayor Michael Clauzel thanked the crowd for donating their time.
“This day is just the beginning,” he said. “My priority is to beautify our city every day. I don’t want just April 29 to be Love Patterson day, I want every single day to be Love Patterson day. I am fully committed to making our city as beautiful as possible.”
Before the volunteers broke out on their projects, Wild Om Yoga Owner Stacey Albrecht led volunteers in yoga exercises to help them maintain focus their mission for the day.
At Felipe Garza Park, a local metalworking business collaborated with other volunteers to turn a grimy stone wall with an attached rusted metal title into clean white bricks with polished letters. In addition, the park’s palm trees were trimmed, the dugout benches were replaced, the playground was scrubbed of graffiti, trash was removed, the bathrooms were cleaned, and bark was laid down. Similar improvements were made to Newcastle Park.
The schools received plenty of attention as well. Along the chain link fence of Patterson Community Stadium, volunteers—many of whom were PHS students—inserted Put-In-Cups to form the words “Patterson Tigers.” At Northmead Elementary, one of the most physically demanding projects, seven large garden beds were filled with rocks and dirt. Walnut Grove now enjoys several sensory paths painted on its sidewalks, thanks to the help of firefighter volunteers. Creekside Middle School’s garden was also the recipient of Love Patterson attention.
All across town, more work was happening. Residents of El Solyo Village, a small retirement community, had their windows and eaves cleaned. About a dozen volunteers produced a large stack of letters to be mailed to local veterans. A team built and installed two Little Free Libraries. Many families remained at North Park and showed their love for seniors, painting pots and planting succulents to be given out. Another group revamped the library’s garden.
Weyhrauch says she was pleasantly shocked at the volunteer’s commitment and capabilities.
“I’m just so impressed at how quickly and effectively the jobs were finished,” said Weyhrauch. “The day had a minimal number of unexpected hurdles,” said Weyhrauch. “A flat tire and a couple of misplaced items were comparatively quick and painless to overcome, letting each project meet its goal.”
At noon, the teams from each project met at North Park again for a closing rally and lunch. Weyhrauch listed each project and the goals it met and sincerely thanked everyone for their hard work. Volunteers milled about, munching on hot dogs, provided by the Patterson Lions Club.
Love Patterson operates under the umbrella of the national nonprofit Love Our Cities, which began as a citywide volunteer day in Modesto. The organization now has over 100 participating cities and has seen almost 250,000 volunteers engage with their communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.