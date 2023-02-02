Love’s donates to PHS Trucking and Logistics

Loves Travel Stop visited Patterson High School last Friday to donate to the Trucking and Logistics program.
According to PHS teacher, Dave Dein, the donation will go towards setting up a new driving course that aligns with school and federal curriculum on distracted driving.
“We are very excited to partner with Love’s Travel Stops and the career opportunities they are making available to the students of Patterson High School,” said Dein. “…The Love’s donation will enable us to create a meaningful and engaging, hands-on experience that incorporates the use of our golf cart to create a distracted driving course to illustrate the importance of attentive driving.”
The new driving course at PHS is expected to make its debut as early as this Spring.
