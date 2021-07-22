Low Down Car Club member Larry Reid has announced the winners of a bike raffle to benefit Patterson’s homeless community through donation of goods to Naomi’s House and HOST House.
Raffle tickets were sold from May 15 through July 10 for five dollars each, or five tickets for 20 dollars.
The raffle collected $165 dollars that was used to purchase bed sheets.
Winners are as follows:
Preston Jacks, boys 26-inch mountain bike.
Shirleen Paschel, girls 26-in mountain bike.
Marybeth Bragdon, boys 16-inch bike with training wheels.
Alisa Yvanes, girls 16-inch bike with training wheels.
Housewares, like bedding, are products that not only offer comfort to residents but also instill a sense of pride in their living quarters.
The organization would like to thank the community for their continued participation and support of local charity fundraising.
