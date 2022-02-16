Luisa Reza Gonzales, 81 of Modesto passed away Monday, February 7th at her residence.
Mrs. Gonzales was born in Brawley and was a resident of Modesto, previously residing in Patterson for many years. She enjoyed cake decorating and crafts.
Mrs. Gonzales is survived by her sons, Louis Gonzales and Brian Gonzales both of Modesto; daughters, Yvonne Slayton of Escalon, Lori Cousineau of Windsor and Kathy Gonzales of Modesto; one brother; four sisters; seven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Gonzales and grandson, Henry Slayton.
A Visitation and Rosary will be held from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, February 17th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, February18th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson.
