We lost a truly wonderful person on July 20, 2020, when Lynell May (Mahaffey) Kirk passed away at home peacefully from natural causes, with her loving husband of almost 53 years and two sons by her side. She is survived by her husband Gary Kirk, sons Jeffrey Kirk (Erik Waldorf) and Gregory Kirk, brother Michael Mahaffey (Catherine), sister Carol Bonneau (Ronald Sr.), nephews Ronald Bonneau, Jr. (Megan), Bradley Bonneau, and Ian Mahaffey, niece Courtney Mahaffey, great nephew Trystan Bonneau, her aunt Lorenne Alves (Manuel), Uncle Ronald Ghisletta, and 40 cousins.
The oldest of three children, Lynell was born in Vallejo, California on May 8, 1943, to Carleen and James Mahaffey. She graduated from Patterson High School in 1961, attended Adrian’s Beauty College, attained her Cosmetology license and eventually opened her own salon business. She married Gary, the love of her life, in 1967 and they started their family with two rambunctious little boys, Jeffrey (1968) and Gregory (1971). In 1974, they found their dream home in the El Sobrante valley where she lived until her last breath.
Lynell was giving person and enjoyed volunteering to help others. She was a lifetime member of Eastern Star but not active after moving to the Bay Area. She volunteered at the boys’ grammar school and in Cub Scouts, eventually joining Beta Sigma Phi (BSF) in 1980. She enjoyed many fun-filled times for the next thirty-seven years as a participant and leader in many BSF philanthropic and cultural activities and events. Lynell was President of East Bay Council, BSF in 1986-87, organized Holiday Charity Boutique (1991-2000) to raise charitable funds for BSF donations to Cystic Fibrosis and Stanford Kidney research among others. She earned the admiration and respect of her sorority Sisters as shown by them choosing Lynell Chapter Woman of the Year in 1997 and 2009, and Council Woman of the Year in 1991, 2012, and 2017.
Lynell was a unique person with a zest for life, a passionate, loving, caring, and kind person who was fun to be with no matter what the occasion. She influenced and encouraged all who knew her and she touched us all with her kindness. Lynell, the love of my life, we miss your smile and laughter, may you now and forever rest in peace.
The family is planning a graveside service at the Patterson District Cemetery, 11 am, October 29, 2020. We invite all family and friends, subject to Stanislaus County Covid-19 group gathering guidance at that time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.