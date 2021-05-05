Early Sunday morning, May 2, 2021 Lynne Doris Hale passed away peacefully
at her home with a room full of daughters, cats and mementos that reflected
a life of varied and eclectic interests.
Lynne was born and raised in San Francisco, youngest daughter of Donald
Quincy Jackson and Doris Joanne Fischer. From childhood Lynne loved to
escape into books, read with her grandparents Lulu French Howard and
Dequila Quincy Jackson and knew, without a doubt, that she would be a
registered nurse like her mother when she grew up.
Lynne studied nursing at Samuel Merritt Hospital and proudly worked 43 years in various capacities as a registered nurse, charge nurse, director of nursing and was elected to the Del Puerto Hospital board of directors.
Lynne felt fortunate to have been married to two great men, she married Norman Gaspar in 1956 with whom she raised five children, Bruce (1957-1999), Tara, Heidi, Wendy and Heather. Lynne’s second marriage was to Odell Hale with whom she spent more than 25 years and had a life of many family and friends who felt like family. Odell passed away in 2004. Well into her 87th year, Lynne completed the daily crossword puzzle, loyally watched jeopardy and was always a contender, was connoisseur of cookbooks and was a foodie before foodies were a thing.
Though Lynne was born, raised and loved the city, when she moved to the country, she embraced the wide open skies and country life. In her later years, Lynne chronicled the birds she saw out her windows and fancied herself an armchair naturalist and a true lover and advocate of the environment. Lynne spent the last two years of her life at home where she and her daughters received exceptional support and care from Community Hospice who enhanced the quality of her life as she was affected by COPD.
Lynne was proud to be called Graham by seven grandchildren: Jennifer Gasser, Kristopher Gaspar, Wendy Lynne Smith, Jonathan Cedermaz, Lucas Cedermaz, Tara Samuels, Heather Samuels, and three great grandchildren Michael, Amelia and Maya.
Lynne took delight in being an honorary Graham to many more of the family friends who spent long weekends and visits to the house on the hill she shared with Odell. Lynne was always the happiest when friends dropped in and made her house their home.The family will celebrate her life privately at a later date.
