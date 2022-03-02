My beautiful sister Lyssa Jan Sabia went home to be with Jesus on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at home with family. She battled autoimmune liver disease for over 12 years with amazing faith, strength and grace. She always had a smile to share with anyone that crossed her path even in her most challenging moments. She was an amazing woman with a heart for everything and everyone.
She was born in Sioux City, Iowa but grew up in Livermore, Ca. through high school. She was an incredible artist having her first art show at 8 years old at the Livermore library. She was well loved by friends and all her family. She then moved to Berlin, Md. where she found her true passion for dog grooming and opened her own shop which she ran and loved for 20+ years. There Lyssa found love and raised 3 amazing children. Delighted in her community there and touched countless lives. She then moved back to Ca. and then to Texas.
Lyssa loved the beach, any and all animals and everything green and living. She also loved color and light, which she could find in everything. Some of her talents included, dog grooming, painting, drawing, gardening, stained glass work, sewing, floral design and so much more. She loved life and lived it fully. She was a beautiful daughter, sister, mother, LaLa and friend who brought joy to everyone she met. If you had the privilege of knowing her then you were truly blessed.
Her true loves were always her family. Lyssa is survived by her parents, sister and her 3 children Zack, Justin and Diana and more recently her wonderful grandbabies Dale and Luna.
When I stand before God at the end of my life, I would hope that I would not have a single bit of talent left , and could say, ‘I used everything you gave me.’ Erma Bombeck
Here is one last smile from Lyssa.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.