Ma De Lourdes Ante-Chavez, 55 of Patterson, passed away Tuesday, July 14th at Doctors Medical Center in Modesto.
Ms. Ante-Chavez was born in Mexico and was a resident of Patterson for 24 years. She enjoyed going to Casinos and spending time with family and friends.
Ms. Ante-Chavez is survived by her husband, Rosendo Ruiz of Patterson; son, Juan Carlos Ruiz of Patterson; daughters, Liz Monzon, Monica Virgen and Jashive Sanchez all of Patterson; three brothers and two sisters all of Mexico and 8 grandchildren.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm, Thursday, July 23rd at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, July 24th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
