On Tuesday, July 28, 2020, Macrina "Alice" Guzman, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, daughter, auntie and friend went to be with the Lord. She passed away at Sutter Memorial Medical Center in Modesto.
Alice was born on March 10, 1945 in Guam and was a resident of Patterson for 40 years before moving to Modesto. She was married to her loving husband for 55 years. She was a homemaker and loved volunteering her time to the community and “Friends of the Church”. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. She enjoyed spending time with her husband visiting their grandchildren & extended family, cooking traditional Guamanian recipes to which everyone loved and most of all traveling to the hills.
She is survived by her husband, Pablo Guzman; son, Paul (Shawna) Guzman of Thornton, daughters, Deborah Garcia of Turlock and Kimberly Guzman of Modesto; 14 grandchildren and 2 great-granddaughters.
Our family and friends will cherish the memories of her smile, laughter and the kindness she shared when she was around you. We will never forget the good and happy memories close to our hearts...may her loving light shine eternally.
A celebration of her life will be held when it is safe to have group gatherings again. That information will follow as it becomes available.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
