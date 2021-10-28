Editor:
A recent ceremony dedicating the name for a new street that is the alley behind the Patterson Irrigator building recognized the late Maddy (Madeline) Houk who was a member of the newspaper’s staff for nearly 40 years. The alley is now named Maddy Houk Street.
In her reporting position, she became the face of the newspaper as she seemed to know just about everyone in town. Her reporting responsibilities were many and included school news, weddings, engagements and births, a regular page featuring local cooks, organizations including youth groups, churches including changes of pastors, a weekly column about events and local people, interesting trips abroad by our readers, and sometimes obituaries.
What many readers may not realize is that Maddy worked only part-time. At the beginning of her tenure she had three young boys at home (soon added a fourth) and wanted to be home when they returned from school.
After accepting the position, she informed me she had never learned to type. But before she started on the job, she borrowed a typewriter and typing book from the high school and soon came in prepared to go to work.
A new street sign has been erected and I must point out an error on it. It lists El Circulo as being an avenue. It is not.
Back nearly 60 years ago when I became the Irrigator’s new owner, a local longtime businesswoman made a point of stopping by our office. She got straight to the point.
El Circulo, she noted, is simply that. It means a circular roadway. It should not be called a street nor avenue.
Ever since I’ve been attempting to set the record straight despite a few businesses and the local telephone directory attempting to make it an avenue. That’s duplicity.
By the way, the city should consider using names of prominent local citizens for its new streets. Several have been used, and more should be.
Ron Swift
Patterson
