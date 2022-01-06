Making a difference

First of all, Happy New Year 2022.
I now begin with a scripture from the Bible, which I often do when sharing a thought or a sermon. The scripture we will begin with, is found in Hebrews 13:16, “Do not neglect to do good and to share what you have, for such sacrifices are pleasing to God.”
Self-explanatory, I believe, and also something nice to read, but how encouraging would it be, if this desire of giving, would get ahold of every one of us? Wow! The feeling of giving would be so fulfilling, and it gives people a sense of completeness. Take Christmas for instance, the smiles and laughter which we see on the faces of the children, when receiving their gifts is so fulfilling. Giving is a great expression of love which should be shared by everyone.
‘What difference, would one’s act of charity make in anyone’s life?’, or ‘how can I make a difference in the world?’ are questions many people might ask. Which reminds me of a story I heard long ago, not sure where it came from.
The story tells of a vast amount of star fish which had been washed up on a beach. On this particular beach, people had gathered to observe this strange phenomenon. Suddenly, to the observers’ surprise a lonely figure was spied as he picked up one star fish at a time and would single-handedly toss it into the ocean.
A gentleman confused by the action approached this lonely figure and said, “Why? There are so many star fish all over the beach. What difference could you make in this vast beach of stranded star fish?” The lone individual said nothing at first, but reached down and picked up a star fish and said, “It made a difference to that one,” as he tossed it into the ocean.
He continued his walk along the seashore, repeating the same action, over and over again, one star fish at a time, into the sea they went.
What this story is telling us is, we can make a difference in one person’s life, one at a time. Let us not think about the vastness of the task before us, but let us think in terms of one person at a time, one simple act of kindness, one gesture of love.
The vast sea of need in the world can be so overwhelming but, if we make a difference in one individual, we will make a difference in the whole world.
Come on Patterson, why not? Let’s do this! God bless you.
I am looking forward to a better year in 2022. Let’s get this done, in Jesus name. Love you all, again Happy New Year.
By Pastor Edward Jimenez, United Pentecostals of Patterson. Sermon Notes is a column by local religious leaders.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.