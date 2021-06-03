Making Patterson more bikeable and walkable: Active Transportation Plan seeks public input

The first community workshop for the Patterson Active Transportation Plan was held on May 26.
Ruta Jariwala and Dhawal Kataria, of TJKM Transportation Consultants, led the virtual meeting via Zoom.
According to the Existing Conditions Report published by TJKM Transportation Consultants, the development of the plan, which is funded in part by an Active Transportation Grant from Caltrans and the California Transport Commission, will focus on “non-motorized forms of travel, promote the use of pedestrian and bicycle facilities, identify challenges to the current non-motorized network, propose solutions for improvement, identify potential funding sources and provide substantial conformance with the other plans and policies.”
"The ATP will complement adopted City plans,” says the Existing Conditions Report on the program website, “including the General Plan Circulation Element, adopted in 2010, and the Transportation Infrastructure Master Plan (TIMP) approved in 2020, as well as the Stanislaus Council of Government (StanCOG) Non-Motorized Transportation Master Plan (NMTMP), adopted in 2013."
The report continues, “Key goals of the ATP are to support adopted policies at providing complete streets, increasing mobility, enhancing safety, improving public health, and increase the rate of bicycling and walking for every day transportation in Patterson.”
Studies cited by the report show that making the city more bikeable and walkable will better the city as a whole, including improved public health, increased property values, and higher business revenues.
The General Plan Circulation Element has identified flaws in the active transportation network, and have adopted ten main policies to guide their work. These include making bike lanes on roads where bicycles and motor vehicles cannot safely drive together, adding bicycle pathways to open space, adding bike storage to buildings, and promoting bike use at schools.
Kataria detailed the preexisting conditions of the city’s transport infrastructure, going over all the information that can be found on the ATP website.
Community feedback received through an online survey was reviewed during the meeting.
The survey conducted by TJKM indicated the community’s greatest concerns are the current gaps in the bicycle network, lack of bicycle lanes on major streets, speeding vehicles, and poor pavement conditions.
The same survey contained community solutions to the issues, such as improving bicycle access to major stores and retail outlets, adding more bicycle facilities, bettering the pavement conditions, and further connecting the preexisting network.
Similar complaints were made of the walking routes. Residents want more attractive streets, more sidewalks, and designated walking areas.
The meeting concluded with an opportunity for community members to further contribute ideas. Feedback and community interaction is a vital part of the ATP, "It's really, really important for us to hear from community as to what they want to see as a part of this plan," said Jariwala.
If you would like to watch the recorded community meeting, learn more about the project, or share your thoughts about the current active transportation situation please visit www.activepatterson.com. Surveys will be accepted through June 30.
The next Citizens Advisory Committee meeting is scheduled for June 21. The second Community Workshop will follow on September 21.
