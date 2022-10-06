Man accused of looking into homes identified and arrested

Isaias Gonzalez, a 40-year-old transient, was identified by Patterson Police as the man recently seen on home security footage shining a flashlight at and looking through home windows of Patterson residents.
Photos of the incident were posted to local Facebook groups where other community members commented that similar incidents had recently occurred at their homes as well.
Gonzalez was located near Restoration Hardware, sleeping on the pavement in a sleeping bag. When deputies initially contacted Gonzalez he was instructed to remove his hands from the sleeping bag and he did not comply.
Deputies made physical contact with Gonzalez as a means of securing their and his safety before determining that he was not armed.
After he was detained, Gonzalez continued to be uncooperative, refusing to identify himself. Deputies arrested him on a charge of obstruction and he was booked into the Public Safety Center as a John Doe until his identity was determined.
As of October 3, he was still in custody.
Residents are encouraged to call 9-1-1 in the event of an emergency or contact Patterson Police Services at 209-892-5071 to file a police report. Alternatively, police reports can be made online at https://www.scsdonline.com/online-svcs/orm.html.
(0) comments
