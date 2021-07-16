Man brandishing gun arrested near Mister Car Wash

Multiple calls to 911 for a man pointing a gun at passersby on Sperry Avenue near Clover Avenue resulted in the arrest of 22 year-old Trayvon Roberson on July 15, 2021.
According to reporting parties it was unclear if the handgun-style weapon was real.
Deputies attempted to make contact with the subject near Les Schwab when he fired the weapon toward a police cruiser, hitting the windshield with pellet style ammunition.
Roberson was taken into custody near Mister Car Wash after attempting to flee on foot.
Roberson was booked on multiple counts of brandishing an imitation firearm. He was found to have active warrants out of Merced.
A booking photo was not available at the time of this report.
*edited to add booking photo at 1:05 p.m. July 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.