Manuel Alves Jr passed away peacefully at his home in Patterson, surrounded by loved ones, on September 24, 2020 at the age of 94. Manuel was born on August 5, 1926 in Cape Cod Massachusetts, to Manuel Alves, Sr, and Mary Alves (Borges). He was the oldest of his four siblings. At age eleven his parents moved the family to Newman, California, where he met his future wife after a football game dance while he drove his 1947 blue Chevy convertible. Manuel and Lorenne Ghisletta wed on October 9, 1949, moving to Patterson where they resided for the remainder of their life together.
Over the years Manuel had several occupations - he first began working for Ted Peters Trucking, then later delivered dairy cans to the creamery. His entrepreneurial spirit led him to soon begin his own livestock transportation business in the 1960’s where he traveled from California across the Midwest. Later he did ground crop spraying. Most of his life however was spent doing what he loved, farming almonds at his family’s Patterson ranch.
Manuel enjoyed hunting, clamming in Pismo, and travelling with his beloved wife in their fifth wheel to anywhere their wheels would take them. His sense of humor was unparalleled, he was known to throw the best shin-digs (usually with oysters), and was always the life of the party! He was a balanced man, with the strongest work-ethic, as he could be seen driving a nut sweeper up until last season’s harvest. Manuel was the first to throw a joke, lend a hand, or flash his generous grin to lighten a moment.
Manuel was a member of the Patterson Masonic Temple, Westside Shrine Club, Royal Order of Jesters, and the Elks Lodge, holding offices in those organizations over the years.
Manuel leaves behind his loving wife Lorenne of nearly 71 years, his brother Mathew Alves, in-laws Ronald Ghisletta, and Wilma Ghisletta, his son David Alves, daughter-in-law Colleen, daughter Cynthia Diehl (Alves) and son-in-law Jeff. Manuel had nicknames over the years, Mac, Duke, but there was no PAPA better. He leaves behind six blessed grandchildren: Shivaugn Alves, Adam Alves, McRobert Alves, and Andrea Saretsky (Alves), her husband Matt, Justin Diehl and his wife Jaime, Katelynn Christensen (Diehl), and her husband Drew. He met his wonderful great-grandchildren Andy, Cali, Allison, Blake, Josie, and Jessa. He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Steven Alves, sister Pauline Morris (Alves), and brothers Franky and Johnny. The family gives the warmest thanks to Manuel and Lorenne’s loving care givers Yolanda, Stevie, Valerie, Paul, and Charlotte.
Due to COVID-19, a celebration of Manuel’s beautiful life will be held at a later date to be announced. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, 2900 Rocky Pt Dr Tampa FL 33607, Hospice, or your charity of choice.
