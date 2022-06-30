Manuel Anthony Perez, 90 passed away Saturday, June 25th at his home in Patterson.
Manuel was born in San Pedro and had lived most of his life in Patterson. He was a ditch tender for the Stanislaus Irrigation District for 25 years and served in the United States Navy and Air Force. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Manuel was a member of the American Legion, a 25-year life member of the Knights of Columbus – Father Rose Council 4178 of which he held every official position and was a Fourth Degree Knight for the Msgr. Alvernaz Council 2949 of which he held the position of Faithful Navigator and was in the Color Core.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Norma Perez of Patterson; children, Cynthia (Mark) Perez of San Pedro, Janet (Kim) Katz of Modesto; Stephen Perez and Devon Perez both of Patterson; four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother all of San Pedro. He was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers; one sister; son, Edward and one great-grandchild.
Services are private.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.