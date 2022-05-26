Manuel was born on September 24, 1955, in Sao Sebastiao, Terceira, Azores to Manuel and Maria Garcia da Costa. He attended school for four years and at the age of 9, started selling fish in the nearby villages to help support his family. By 12, he worked as a mason and carpenter building and remodeling houses. He served two years in the Portuguese Army and in December 1978, at the age of 23, Manuel immigrated to the United States with $40 in his pocket, living with his sister’s family in Newman. He soon began an almost 30-year career as a machinist working at Newman Flange & Fitting and later at Melo Machine & Manufacturing in Patterson.
In 1980, Manuel met his future wife, Margie, at a Portuguese bullfight in Crows Landing; they were married the following year and had three children together. Manuel loved working with his hands, whether it was on a woodworking project, home renovation, or planting a variety of flowers in his garden. He had a passion for soccer as well, playing for most of his life and watching professionals on TV, especially the Portuguese National team. With little formal education in his childhood, Manuel was self-taught in many ways. Already having a love for reading cowboy novels in Portuguese, he taught himself to read English, learning everything from American politics to how various machinery worked. He spent many years involved in the St. Anthony Portuguese Celebration of Patterson, serving a year as president, and was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Manuel became a farmer in the last years of his life, tending to his small almond orchard. He enjoyed being at home spending time with family, watching soccer and spaghetti westerns, playing guitar, listening to music, cooking, and walking in the orchard.
On Thursday, May 19th, Manuel was called back to the Lord, surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his beloved wife, Margaret Michelena Garcia; their three children, Margaret Oliveira (Manuel) of Newman, Genny Garcia of Patterson, and Manuel “Moe” Garcia (Madisyn) of Newman; their two grandchildren, Margaret Madelynn and Mirynn Oliveira; his sisters, Maria Natalia Fernandes of Sao Mateus,Terceira, Azores and Maria Alice Areias of Newman, his mother-in-law, Margaret Michelena, numerous brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Maria de Fatima Areias, his brother, Ildo Garcia da Costa, and father-in-law, John Michelena.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, June 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Thursday, June 2nd at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donation in his name may be made to: Father Connors Endowment Trust Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.