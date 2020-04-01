Manuel Nunes Couto, 87 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, March 18th at his residence.
Mr. Couto was born in Portugal and was a resident of Patterson for 33 years. He was a machinist for over 50 years and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. He was a member of the FDES and enjoyed gardening, technology, playing cards, sports and spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Couto survived by his wife, Maria Couto of Patterson; daughters, Madalena Lenhares of Oakdale, Bernandette Martin of Oakley and Maria Kilbride of Patterson; eight grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren.
A private Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial was held Friday, March 27th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A private Interment was held at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward.
Donations may be made to: American Cancer Society, 1101 Sylvan Ave, Ste C-105, Modesto, CA 95350.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
