Manuel Ortega Solarez, 88 of Patterson passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at his residence in Patterson.
Mr. Solarez was born in Brawley, California and was a resident of Patterson for 70 years. He worked as a farm laborer for 40 years. He was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Mr. Solarez is survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Wednesday, August 19th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 am Thursday, August 20th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
