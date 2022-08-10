Manuel Reginald Alberta Jr., 83 of Patterson, peacefully passed away Thursday, July 28, 2022.
Manuel (Junior to his family) was born in Patterson, CA on August 30, 1938 to Manuel and Margaret (Simas) Alberta. He grew up on the family ranch in Patterson with his sister Marlene and brother Frank and under the watchful eyes of his grandparents Manuel and Maria. After graduating from Patterson High School, where he was the Bank of America award winner for FFA and played varsity football all 4 years, he earned his AA in Agricultural Machinery from MJC. He worked in agricultural machinery repair and loved every minute of it! In addition, Manuel farmed the family’s apricot ranch, enjoyed ice cream and spending time with his family.
Manuel is survived by his wife, Connie Alberta of Patterson, children Leanne Colvin (Mike) of Lafayette, CA; Kelly Alberta (Dennis) of San Francisco; Reggie Alberta of Modesto; stepsons Carlos and Michael (Denise) Melo; brother Frank Alberta and 8 grandchildren: Amber, Caroline, Teresa, Katherine, Frank, Brandon, Matthew, Blake and 1 great-grandchild Marina.
A private family gathering will take place at a later date.
Donations may be made to Future Farmers of America (https://calaged.org/give/donate).
