Margaret Rosemary Bernard passed away on Monday, May 16, 2022 at the age of 97.
Margaret was born on September 26, 1924 along with her twin brother, Walter in Chino, CA. She was the fourth child born to Roman and Anna Riebli. Margaret and her seven siblings that all worked on the family dairy farm. She married her life partner, Paul Bernard on October 19, 1960. The couple moved to Crows Landing in 1970 where they purchased the family farm. Margaret enjoyed gardening, playing cards and she especially enjoyed attending family reunions and time spent with her siblings.
Margaret is survived by her son, John Bernard; daughter, Paula DeBoer; four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren as well as her sisters, Mary Frida and Rosie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul; brothers, Louie, Roman, Walter and sister, Anna.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 10:00 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am, Wednesday, June 1st at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Donation in her name may be made to: Father Connors Endowment Trust Fund, P.O. Box 1174, Patterson, CA 95363 or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 529 I Street, Patterson, CA 95363.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.