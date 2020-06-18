Margarita Moran Lomeli, 82 of Grayson passed away Tuesday, June 9th at her residence.
Mrs. Lomeli was born in Jalisco, Mexico and was a resident of Grayson for 48 years. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, the outdoors and spending time with family and friends.
Mrs. Lomeli is survived by her sons, Javier Lomeli of Sonora, Ricardo Lomeli of Granada Hills, Refugio Lomeli of Turlock, Francisco Lomeli, Jr. of Arizona and Gabriel Lomeli of San Mateo; daughters, Margarita Lomeli of Grayson, Sylvia Shupe and Elizabeth Rodriguez both of Patterson; brother, Fortunato Moran of Mexico; sisters, Agustina Moran, Agraciana Moran, Francisca Moran and Enedina Vega all of Mexico; five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Francisco Lomeli; son, Jesus Lomeli; daughter, Yolanda Lomeli and sister, Maria Moran.
A Graveside Service was held Tuesday, June 16th at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.