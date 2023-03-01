Marguerite Louise Apland passed away Thursday, January 5th, 2023 in Turlock.
She was born March 14 1930 in Healdton, Oklahoma to Parents George William Parsons and Flossie June ( Wade ) Parsons. She has two older sisters, Cloe (Nile) Nielsen from Hilmar and Wanda (Ted) Frease from Stevenson both who passed. Marguerite and her Family moved to Patterson when she was six and graduated from Patterson High School in1949. She was very active in sports.
She married Robert Eugene Apland in March of 1951. Marguerite entered a nursing program at Modesto Junior College and earned a License of Vocational Nursing certificate and worked at Del Puerto Hospital for 10 years. She was a also involved with the Cub Scouts as a Den leader as well as a Sunday school teacher at Our Saviors Lutheran Church women’s groups and was Active in Eastern Star which started with Jobs Daughters, she was also active with Sons of Norway of the Modesto Lodge 6056, she was in a traveling bowling league and celebrations.
She enjoyed having people over for dinner was famous for her enchiladas and enjoyed talking about the Norwegian Kumla. She also enjoyed talking about the wartime (WW2) while in school, watching football games, going to the East West games, camping with friends and family and greatly enjoyed going to Las Palmas with her basketball to play hoops. She would love to walk into town to visit with friends for coffee and bakery at the donut shop. She was a mentor to many people and always full of life.
She is Survived by son, Lynn Apland; daughter in law, Susy Apland; Grandchildren, Kevin & Julie Humeston, Brent & Kailani Humeston and Alyssa Humeston; God daughter, Nancy (William) Webb of Modesto and many nieces and nephews
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, March 10th at the Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church. Interment to follow at the Patterson District Cemetery.
Donations can be made to: Our Saviors Lutheran Church, 650 W Las Palmas Av Patterson Ca 95363, Community Hospice 4368 Spyres Way Modesto CA 95356 or Shriners Children’s Hospital 2425 Stockton Blvd Sacramento Ca 95817.
