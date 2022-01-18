Maria Elisa Rosette, 84 of Patterson, passed away Thursday, January 6th at Alexander Cohen Hospice House in Hughson.
Mrs. Rosette was born in Zoquititan, Sinaloa, Mexico and a resident of Patterson for 44 years. She was a line worker for Patterson Frozen Foods for many years and enjoyed taking care of her flower garden, visiting her family, playing loteria at home with her friends. Her biggest enjoyment was her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Mrs. Rosette is survived by her husband, Agustin C. Rosette of Patterson; children, Cesar R. Rosette (Emma Pecero) of La Cruz, Sinaloa, Dolores
Arrambide (Armin) of Patterson, Agustin Rosette, Jr. (Carmen Rodriguez) of Tracy, Edgar Rosette (Liliana Jara) of Westley and Rolando Rosette (Diana Navas) of Seattle, Washington; siblings, Francisco Garcia of Patterson, Concepcion Garcia of Calexico, Rosario Garcia of Mexicali, Irma Carrasco of Las Vegas and Alfonso Garcia of Vernalis; grandchildren, Alfonso R. Cordero, Alexander R. Cordero, Amanda Arrambide, Lucy Arrambide, Miguel Angel Rosette, Diana Rosette, Lorena Elisa Rosette, Nalley Rosette-Esquivez, Naydee Rosette-Velasquez, Christian Rosette, Samantha Rosette, Clarissa Rosette, Isaiah Rosette and Nicolas Rosette; great-grandchildren, Celest Cordero, Alexander Cordero, Julian Cordero, Anthony Cordero, Dominic Cordero, Milania Rosette and Emiliano Rosette. She was preceded in death by her parents, Francisco and Constancia Garcia of Sinaloa, Mexico; brother, Trinidad Garcia.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Tuesday, January 18th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Wednesday, January 19th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
