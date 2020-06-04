Maria Esparza Garcia, 94 of Crowslanding passed away Monday, May 18th at Memorial Medical Center in Modesto. Due to complications of her heart.
Mrs. Garcia was born in East Chicago Indiana. When she was 5yrs. old due to the Great Depression they went back to Mexico. She came back to California in 1960. She was a homemaker. Had a passion for gardening and loved having pets, especially Birds. She was a parishioner of St. Joachim's Catholic Church in Newman.
Mrs. Garcia is Survived by her sons, Juan (Carol) Garcia of Salida, Jose (Eva) Garcia of Patterson, Samuel (Lori) Garcia of Oregon, Jesse Garcia of Crowslanding, Jaime (Maria) Garcia of Newman, Fidel (Gloria) Garcia of Turlock, Crespin (Desiree) Garcia of Newman; Daughters, Adela (Tony) Gutierrez of Patterson, Imelda Garcia of Modesto, Irma (Mark) Gorden of Gustine; Numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her Husband Manuel Garcia and son Suje Garcia.
A visitation was held at 8:30-10:00am followed by Rosary and Mass Wednesday, May 27th at Shrine of Our Lady of Miracles in Gustine. Interment was followed at Hills Ferry Cemetery in Newman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.