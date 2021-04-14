Maria Esther Lopez, 71, of Grayson passed away on April 7, 2021 at Kaiser Hospital in Modesto.
She was born December 14, 1949 in Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico. In 1970, Mrs. Lopez married Eusebio M. Lopez in Guadalajara Jalisco, Mexico. Esther loved to garden, encouraged and supported her children/grandchildren in all their activities. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and a friend.
She is survived by her husband Eusebio M. Lopez of Grayson, son Jose Luis Lopez of Patterson, grandchild Marc Anthony who is currently serving in the US Army, daughter Maria Delaluz “Lucy” Rodarte and husband Sergio Rodarte of Elk Grove, daughter Elizabeth L. Verhaegen, husband Adam Verhaegen, two grandchildren Luke & Leia of Patterson, and son Eusebio Lopez, Jr. and wife Rachelle Lopez, two grandchildren Isabelle & Zackery of Patterson, sister Ofelia Rodriguez of Patterson and six sisters and one brother from Mexico.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 to 6:00pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Thursday, April 15th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson, due to COVID restrictions only family will be able to attend the Rosary. Services will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, April 16th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson, for all to attend. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks and deepest gratitude for all expressions of sympathy and acts of kindness shown during this time of bereavement.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
