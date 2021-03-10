Maria Guadalupe Herrera Lopez, 35 of Patterson passed away on March 5, 2021.
Most Popular
Articles
- Pedro Quiroba IV: October 31, 1990 – February 24, 2021
- Patterson's Past: 75 years ago- Inmate escapes Del Puerto Canyon, steals superintendents horse and handgun
- Our Wedding Week
- Devani Michelle Riggs: June 8, 1986 – February 14, 2021
- Patterson's Past: 50 years ago- The Patterson Frozen Foods this week is noting their 25th anniversary of the groundbreaking for it's plant
- Meeting a Need
- PJUSD School Board: Spray and wipe, custodians face new challenges
- COVID-19 Vaccination Phase 1B to Begin March 3, 2021
- Amelia Granillo Minjarez: December 8, 1941 – February 23, 2021
- Elivoria Esther Soria: March 21, 1973 – February 23, 2021
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.