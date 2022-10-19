Maria Lourdes Couto, 85 of Patterson passed away Thursday, October 13th at her residence.
Ms. Couto was born in Ilhavo, Portugal and was a resident of Patterson for 35 years. She was a seamstress for 25 years and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. She was a member of YLI, FDES and volunteered at St. Vincent DePaul Thrift store. She enjoyed playing wist, gardening and baking cakies.
She is survived by her daughters, Madalena Lenhares of Oakdale, Bernadette Martin of Oakley and Maria Kilbride of Patterson; brother, Deomar Braz of Washington State; sisters, Maria Pasch of Castro Valley and Rosemary Hamm of Freemont; 8 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Manuel N. Couto.
A Visitation will be held from 9:00 am to 9:30 am followed by a Rosary/Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30am, Wednesday, October 19th at Sacred HeartCatholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery in Hayward at 1:30 pm.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson.
