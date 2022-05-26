Maria Teresa Barragan, 71 of Patterson passed away on May 18, 2022.
Most Popular
Articles
- Transient arrested after brandishing weapon
- PHS 1975 graduate, Adrian Perez reflects on different times
- 2022 farmer’s market season launches
- The real story and history of the Apricot Fiesta
- Is a cannabis consumption lounge in Patterson’s future?
- Thomas Perez: October 1, 1924 – May 4, 2022
- Patterson likely to consolidate Crows Landing
- Fernando Gastelum: August 4 1962, – April 29, 2022
- Police may May 9 to May 16
- 2022 Apricot Fiesta President’s Message
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates Patterson Irrigator
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.