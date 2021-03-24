Mariano Villasenor, 86, passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday, March 21, 2021. Mariano was born on July 13, 1934, to Tomas and Maria (Rodriguez) Villasenor, in Poruas, Michoacan, Mexico, the third of twelve children. He was baptized at La Familia Sagrada Catholic Church in Villa Madero, Mexico on July 26, 1934. Like so many immigrants, Mariano came to the U.S. in search of opportunity to help support his family. From his home town in Villa Madero, Mexico, he answered the call for the Bracero guest worker program at age 25, entering the U.S. for the first time in 1959. Like he had done since he was 7 years old, he worked hard throughout CA on various fruit and vegetable farms until he retired at age 75,
although he continued to work mowing lawns for a few years more. Mariano
married his lovely and sunny wife Anastasia Perez on March 1, 1973 in Villa
Madero, Mexico and she moved to the U.S. later that year. While Mariano had minimal opportunity for any formal education, his daughter would go on to earn a Master’s degree in Business and has a career in banking. Mariano was the
hardest working man anyone knew, but always had a smile on his face. There was no job or task he wouldn’t volunteer for. After his father passed away when Mariano was 28 years old, he took it upon himself to help support his mother and siblings living in Mexico as best he could for the rest of his life. He was a devout Catholic and prayed deeply for his family every morning and night. He was a generous man, always handing out coins or dollar bills, whatever he could, to kids and those in need. He loved animals his whole life and his beloved dogs Guaje and Katrina will miss him greatly. While Mariano was family man, he also was an independent man who liked to cook and care for himself. In his retirement, he never slowed down and always looked for ways to keep busy. He loved his music and had a passion for singing and dancing, and sips of his favorite drink, mezcal.
Mariano is survived by his wife, Anastasia Villasenor, Patterson, and daughter
Maribel Villasenor (Andres), Pasadena; five nieces and nephews he loved as if they were his own children, Art Villasenor (Sandra), Patterson, Silvia De Leon
(Israel), Manteca, Maria Villasenor, Manteca, Manuel Villasenor (Monica),
Patterson, and Lucy Villasenor, Tracy; ten honorary grandchildren, Israel, Jr., Melina, Tommy, Isela, Marcos, Miranda, Isabel, Taylor, Gabby, and Belinda; two sisters, Saluca Villasenor Hernandez and Carmen Villasenor Lopez, both of Villa Madero, Mexico, three brothers, Fortino Villasenor, Villa Madero, Mexico, Leon Villasenor, Palmdale, and Gabriel Villasenor, Villa Madero, Mexico; sister-in-law Emilia Villasenor, Patterson, and countless nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, six brothers, Jesus, Antonio, Jose-Maria (Chemo), Bulmaro, Alfonso, and Rafael Villasenor.
Mariano was a wonderful storyteller, always making people laugh with his
fantastical stories. No matter what was going on with him, he always had a way to make people smile and laugh. His cackling laughter was infectious. Even as he battled cancer the last four years, he rarely complained and always maintained a positive and hopeful attitude. He was beloved by everyone who knew him. His passing has impacted so many people’s lives because he was in many ways an anchor for so many other families, not just his own immediate family. This is a great loss for everyone who loved him.
A Rosary and Mass will be held on Monday, March 29th at 11:30 am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson followed by interment at Tracy Public
Cemetery.
