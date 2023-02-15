Maribel Jimenez Navarro, 50 of Patterson passed away Thursday, February 2nd in Riverbank.
She was born and raised in Patterson to Jose and Elodia Jimenez. Maribel Married Freddie Navarro and together had two sons. She spent 15 years working as a Social Worker.
She is survived by her husband, Freddie Navarro; sons, Julian Navarro, Emilio Navarro both of Riverbank; mother, Elodia Jimenez of Riverbank; brother, Juan Jimenez of Porterville; Sisters, Patt Garcia of Modesto, Irma Jimenez of Riverbank, Mirna Jimenez of Porterville, Betty Cusumano of Riverbank and Angelina Gallego of Riverbank.
A visitation will be held from Thursday, February 23rd, from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Graveside service will follow at 11:30 am at Patterson Cemetery District.
