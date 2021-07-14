Martin Lee Salmon was born in Portland, Oregon on December 30, 1955.
The youngest of three children born to Pauline and Lynn Salmon, Martin grew up in and around the Eugene area. Blessed with a keen mind and a knack for working with his hands, Martin worked painting houses to put himself through architecture school at the University of Oregon. In his late 20s, he moved to California, first to the Bay Area, then to LA and many years later he settled into a house in Patterson across the street from his closest friends, Howard and Melinda. Martin was a passionate and brilliant man who was full of ideas and quick with a clever pun. He could build, fix or paint anything and he was an artist in the kitchen. He was an ardent supporter of the West Side Theater in Newman, CA, attending virtually every performance, volunteering as their bartender and eventually serving on their Board. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends and community.
Martin is survived by his daughter, Lindsay; his elder sister and brother, Carol and Steve; and his niece, D'arcy. In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting one of Martin's community projects: the West Side Theater or Host House.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the West Side Theater in Newman, CA on July 31st at 4pm.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.