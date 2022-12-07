Martin Steve Lopez, 76 of Patterson passed away Thursday, November 24th at his residence.
Martin was born in Tulare, eventually settled and raised in Watsonville, CA and graduated from Watsonville Highschool. Martin was a resident of Patterson for the last 6 years which he enjoyed the tight knit community. He served in the Marines Corps and served in Vietnam for most of his active-duty tenure. Martin was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, two Good Conduct Medals and a Rifle Shooter Badge. Martin worked for over 18 years at IBM and over 5 at Hitachi which he retired from. He was a proud American who enjoyed watching baseball, fishing, playing his weekly lotto religiously and spending time with his kids and grandchildren.
He is survived by his children, Marlyn Pilar Lopez, Ramon Lopez, Lea N. Thorp (Jarred), and Valerie Lopez Duran (Marcos); 8 grandchildren, William A.M. Gocke, Nicole J. Gocke, Steven W. Gocke, Jacob Lopez, Tyler Jay Thorp, Ryder Jaxson Thorp, Cruz Martin-Neil Thorp, and Marcos Martin Duran; 8 great-grandchildren; Ayla A. Gocke, Lilyana M. Medina, Amina C. Gocke, Novaly Gocke, Antwan Gocke, Marzina S. Bueno, and Josiah W. Gocke; siblings, Herlinda Lopez, Johnny Lopez (Paola), Louis Lopez (Sandy); Eusebio Lopez and Ex-wife and Friend, Terry Borders. He was preceded in death by his grandson, Daniel M. Lopez, parents Eleuterio and Pilar Lopez, brothers Eleuterio, Jr and Joe Lopez as well as his sisters Jenny Carsella, Gracie Valdivia, Mary Ann Villanueva and Lola Gutierrez.
A private family viewing will be held on December 8th. A Funeral Service will be held at 10:30 am, Thursday, December 8th at Hillview Funeral Chapels, Patterson. Interment to follow at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.
