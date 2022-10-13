Mary Kathryn Link, age 83, of Patterson, CA passed away peacefully at home with her daughter, Mary, by her side on Monday, September 19th. All five of her children gathered to say one final private goodbye and share their fondest memories. It was reassuring for Mary’s family to see her at peace and know she will be reunited again with her husband and so many others awaiting to greet her.
Mary was born May 9th, 1939 in Tulsa, Oklahoma. At a young age, her family relocated to San Francisco, CA. At the age of 20, she married Russell Sherman Haverty. After Russell’s passing in 1969, Mary found love again and married James Edward Link and they raised 5 children together. Mary and Jim were happily married for over 45 years. Their journey together included being small business owners of Shamrock Pizza in Morgan Hill, CA and leasing the restaurant at Tracy Oasis Marina. Additionally, Mary worked at Tracy Convalescent Hospital. At the age of 60 years old, Mary graduated from St. Mary’s College with a Bachelor’s degree in Hospital Administration, which she utilized to pursue her dream of becoming a Hospital Administrator for several hospitals.
Mary was extremely passionate about cooking. Anyone walking through her front door would be fed. It was her way of letting friends and family know how important they were. Her other passions included playing card games and dominoes with her family (especially her grandchildren), crocheting, embroidery and pretending that she had a green thumb. Her highest priority was spending time with her family.
Mary is survived by her children; sons, Bradley (Marie) Link of Los Osos, John (Holly) Link of Fremont, daughters, Tambrina Link of Sacramento, Jennifer Dumas of Galt, and Mary (Dean) Emehiser of Patterson; brothers John Mahanes of Lake Elsinore, CA; Gary Mahanes of Edmond, OK sisters, Billie Topping of St. Peters, MO Nancy Hixon of Broken Arrow, OK as well as 11 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Mary was preceded in death by her loving husband James Link.
A Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 6:00 pm followed by a Rosary at 6:00 pm, Monday, October 24th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, October, 25th at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
