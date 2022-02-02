Mary Lou 83, of Nevada passed away on January 3rd, 2022. She was born in Wisconsin on March 3, 1938.
Mrs. Dark is survived by 2 sons, Glen (Glenda) Dark of Nevada, Vern (partner Greg) Dark of Ohio, daughter Danette Stoddard of California, son in law Robert Stoddard of Nevada, 6 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Dan Dark. She was an active member of the Modesto Model A Club for many years. She loved to volunteer at the St. Vincent de Paul Thrift store in Patterson. She was a long time parishioner of the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. She loved spending her time making quilts for the ones she loved, along with playing guitar.
A Gravesite will be held on Tuesday April 19, 2022 at 11am.
