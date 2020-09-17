Mary Lou Rodriguez, our beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, 83, of Patterson, went to be with the lord on August 19, 2020.
Born December 1, 1936, in Oklahoma City, Mary was the daughter of the late Troy and Anna Mae (Tilley) Brassart. Mary married her sweetheart, Richard Vallin Rodriguez, on October 23, 1954, beginning a life together where they would raise five children and welcomed into the family several grand-children, including great-great-grandchildren, during their 65 years of marriage.
Mary’s joy was playing softball, bingo, and traveling to sell at marketplaces with her love. When she was not traveling, she loved spending time with her family and her husband and their dog Alice. Mary’s favorite holiday to spend with her family was Christmas.
Mary leaves to treasure her memory, her husband Richard, her son Rick,
daughters, MaryLouise Garcia and husband Robert; Jennifer Arias and
husband Miguel; Stacey Garnica and husband Albert; and Gale Andersen.
Her grandchildren, Ricky, Isaac, Stephanie, Kelli, Melissa, Rachelle,
Jeremy, Billy, Cristina, Jessica, Michael, Matthew, Joshua, Marie, Britney,
Mari, Serena, Lisette, Alberto, Casey, and Anders. Along with all her
great-great-grandchildren.
Mary was proceeded in death by her Dad and Mom, Stepfather Lee,
Brother Riley, Sister Troyetta Lois Dick and grandson Chris. Surviving
Siblings include Nona, Raymond, Joyce and Alan.
A memorial mass for family and close friends will be held at 10:00
a.m. on Saturday, September 26, 2020, at Shrine of Our Lady
of Fatima 20855 S Fatima Avenue, Laton, CA 93242. Guests
are requested to wear a mask and to observe social distancing.
No reception to follow due to COVID 19.
