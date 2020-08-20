Mary Louise Correia, 88 of Patterson passed away Tuesday, August 11th at Valley Comfort Assisted Living in Modesto.
Mrs. Correia was born in El Centro and was a resident of Patterson for the majority of her life. She was a dental assistant for Dr. Allen for 15 years, a job she was grateful to have as she could support her 3 children. She also valued a healthy smile and made sure her children had regular checkups. She was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Patterson and a member of the Turlock Golf and Country Club. She was an avid bridge and pinochle player and she enjoyed baking, cooking, golfing and visiting casinos.
Mrs. Correia is survived by her son, Richard (Nancy) Lawrence of Patterson; daughters, Daria (Brent) Conyers of San Diego and Greta (George) MacKoul of Cape Cod, Massachusetts; step-sons, Ron, Gary, and Ken Correia; step-daughters, Kathy Correia and Rhonda Correia; grandchildren, Matthew (Kaitlyn) Lawrence, Natalie (Marty) Barbaste, Kaitlyn Lawrence, Maxwell and Marysa MacKoul and Troy Conyers; great-grandchildren, Luke and John Barbaste; 9 step-grandchildren and 18 step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her first husband, John Lawrence; second husband, Henry Correia; brother John Schuler and sister, Hedy Schuler.
A Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to 1:00 pm followed by a Funeral Service at 1:00 pm, Friday, August 28th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at Patterson District Cemetery in Patterson.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel, Patterson.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.