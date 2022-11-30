Matthew Sierra passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, November 17th, 2022.
He was a lifelong resident of Patterson where he and his family were very active and well-loved within the community. While growing up Matt earned the honor of Eagle Scout with in the local Boy Scouts of America. After graduating from Patterson High School, Matt pursued a distinguished career in law enforcement where he held many leadership and mentoring roles. He began his career with the City of Modesto police department and later on served the City of Los Banos including a role as a school resource officer. The majority of his career was spent serving the City of Tracy in many roles including training other officers as an FTO and retiring in his dream position as a gang detective. After retirement Matt spent his days caring for his dad and brother as well as loving life with his friends, family, and love of his life, his dog Daisy.
Matt is directly survived by his brother, Michael Sierra of Patterson, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins as well as his niece and nephew. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Ruth and Raymond Sierra; and sister, Anne Marie Gutierrez
For information about Matt’s celebration of life please feel free to contact: Ronnie Tafoya, Nick Vose, or Danielle Ashmore if you already have their contact information. For all others interested in obtaining information please email inquiries to matthew.sierra.celebration@gmail.com and one of us will return your email shortly.
