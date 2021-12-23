Mayor McCord’s council meeting absences continue

Mayor Dennis McCord was once again absent from the regular City Council meeting on Dec. 21 after chairing a special meeting on Dec. 6 and a regular meeting on Dec. 7.
McCord was absent from council meetings throughout the month of November after the investigations conducted by Patterson Police Services and Patterson Joint Unified School District became public knowledge.
No reasons have been given in regard to his absences, nor has The City released a statement about the school district’s investigation of McCord or his employment status with PJUSD.
Repeated requests from members of the public to add McCord as an agenda item have gone unanswered. Without an agenda item, council members, including Mayor McCord, are not required to respond to or take action on public comment. The lack of action has created a one-sided conversation with the members of the public being the only ones talking.
Their concerns regarding McCord’s unethical behavior as a high school math teacher have been repeated during multiple council meeting public comment periods.
In 2015, then Mayor Luis Molina and council members, including Dennis McCord, requested the immediate resignation of Sheree Lustgarten by unanimous vote. It was determined that her actions violated the highest standards of conduct required by the City’s Code of Ethics.
The Code of Ethics is stated in Section 107 of the City’s Personnel Rules and applies to elected, appointed and employed individuals. The value statement reads: “Ethical behavior is critical to this organization’s ability to achieve its mission, goals, and, objectives. The community’s perception and confidence in City employees and officials are fundamental to quality government. As public servants, we are accountable for high standards of conduct.”
Public approval for McCord has dropped significantly in recent weeks. An online petition requesting his resignation has more than 700 signatures.
PJUSD Action
A statement from Patterson Joint Unified School District Superintendent Phil Alfano reads, “Last night (Monday, December 13), the Patterson Joint Unified School District’s Board of Trustees consulted in closed session with its legal counsel and unanimously approved initiating disciplinary action against a certificated employee. This includes placing the employee on an immediate suspension without pay pending the completion of the disciplinary proceedings.”
Although the board did not identify the employee due to privacy restrictions of personnel matters, inferences were made by those attending the school board meeting that the employee is Patterson Mayor, Dennis McCord.
Kandace Weyhrauch, a resident of Patterson who has been vocal throughout the investigation process speaking during public comment portions of both school board and city council meetings, thanked board members for the perceived action. “I would first like to take a moment to apologize and acknowledge the Patterson Joint Unified School District school board. I want to thank them for preparing the statement that they read to us last week. At the moment I was not appreciative of the statement but after attending the City Council meeting last week, and it was on the following day, and having our mayor completely ignore the topic altogether even though it’s concerning him I was instantly grateful for the fact that you took the time to address it before any of us even made our public comments so I would like to thank you for doing that. And, I would also, based on what you just read, like to thank you guys for coming to a swift decision.”
As noted in Alfano’s statement, “When disciplinary action against a District employee is initiated, the employee is served with a written statement of the charges and is given an opportunity to request a hearing on those charges. Personnel matters are confidential and the employee is entitled to both their privacy and all due process rights afforded them. Under the Education Code, due process rights afforded to a certificated employee usually takes up to seven months. While we are therefore unable to provide any additional comment at this time, please be assured that the District places the highest priority at all times on student well-being and safety.”
At the time of publication McCord is the only known permanent certificated employee under investigation facing possible disciplinary action for actions regarding student well-being and safety.
