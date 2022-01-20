Mayoral recall on the horizon; Alves makes statement

The public comment period during Tuesday night’s meeting was a chorus of residents denouncing McCord’s behavior in his capacity as a Patterson High School math teacher. Requests for his resignation were repeated as well as requests of the other four council members to hold McCord accountable if he doesn’t resign.
Dale Torres told the council, “The onus is on you now to make the decision to call for an investigation or to call for the mayor to step down.”
After another request for McCord to resign, Kandace Wehyrauch announced during public comment that the “Recall McCord” movement on social media platforms Facebook and Instagram is now gathering proponents for the notice of intention to circulate the recall petition. The notice of intention is the first step of the recall process and requires the signatures of at least 10 proponents, or a number equal to the signatures required to be filed on the nomination paper of the officer sought to be recalled, whichever is greater.
At the end of the meeting Councilwoman Shivaugn Alves addressed the public, becoming the first city official to make a statement regarding the mayor. Her statement is as follows:
“I would like to take a moment to share a personal, individual response with our community regarding the serious actions of our mayor.
As an educator, a woman, and a proud Pattersonite this issue has troubled me deeply.
City council is a leadership role. We serve our community, and this demands that we abide by the highest ethical standards.
When real or perceived unethical behaviors are conducted, the public’s trust is broken, and the ability to govern is damaged.
The facts of the situation have been provided via the conducted investigation.
The public sentiments that have been shared are significant to me. You are being heard.
I will continue to advocate for our children and our community;
I truly hope that city leadership – advising legal counsel, the city manager, my fellow council members, and the mayor himself – will move forward with integrity and uphold the ethical standards required of those in our positions.
Our work to begin to rebuild the public’s trust starts now.”
McCord was the subject of a criminal investigation in October 2021 after the parents of a 15-year-old female student found explicit messages between McCord and their daughter on the student’s phone. No criminal charges were filed against McCord and the investigation was closed.
Patterson Joint Unified School District has since conducted a lengthy investigation and it is believed that McCord has been placed on unpaid leave pending dismissal.
