McAuley Ford teamed up with local businesses this past Saturday, August 21 to host the third monthly Fiesta Pop-Up Market on the dealership parking lot.
Aracely Morfin, who co-organized the event with McAuley Ford general sales manager Oscar Salas, said that the pop-up’s purpose is to get local businesses known.
Morfin explained how her role in the market was gathering vendors, promoting the event on Facebook and Instagram beforehand. A few of the vendors are relatives of hers, and she also brought her daughters’ business, Fidget Girls.
Salas said he plans to donate the registration fee from the vendors to the Patterson Rotary Club.
Everything from a booth with custom artwork and salsa to a full-fledged pizzeria–minus the walls–attended to sell wares.
Most of the vendors were Patterson-based and operated primarily on Instagram, such as Sangre Art Collective, selling homemade salsa and art, Elsie's Builds, displaying custom woodworking, Maquis Sweets, selling desserts, and Gotcha Mix, making mixed energy drinks.
Others were independent consultants for bigger brands, like Tupperware, Scentsy, and Color Street.
One business, The Crispy Crust Pizza, operates out of Turlock, but also attends local events.
Morfin is tentatively planning to hold the Fiesta Market again in September.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.