Councilmember Dennis McCord holds a sizable lead over opponents Mark W. Miles and David Keller in the Patterson mayoral race with 54.64 percent of the votes after Tuesday evening’s initial tally. Miles, a newcomer to the Patterson political scene, trails with 23.36 percent of the vote. Former Patterson Mayor and Councilmember Keller is behind with 22 percent.
McCord announced his candidacy after serving on the council for six years. Miles serves as a chairman of the advisory for the Career Technical Education Program at Patterson High School and Modesto Junior College. Miles, a 23 year resident in Patterson, works at Bronco Winery as a quality assurance manager. Keller served as mayor from 2004-2006 and was a member of the city council leading up to that beginning in 1998.
The City Council District A race between Shawun Ruth Anderson and Shivaugn Alves is razor-thin. The race is separated by five votes, with Anderson holding a narrow lead of 50.18 percent of the votes. Alves trails with 49.82 percent of the votes. Tuesday’s tallies have Anderson with 684 votes and Alves with 679 votes.
Anderson and Alves are looking to replace current District A representative Joshua Naranjo, who did not run for reelection.
Anderson has experience as a community partners manager for the Girl Scouts as well as experience as the Board President for the African American Museum and Library for the City of Oakland for five years and Executive Chief Officer of Operations for Take Your Sister 2 Lunch Inc.
Alves has worked as a local educator for Patterson Joint Unified School District and is a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) for foster youth in Stanislaus County. Other experience includes being a member of the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Citizen Advisory Committee, the Stanislaus County Bicycle and Pedestrian Committee and also involved with being the Elections Chair for Stanislaus County’s California Teacher Association. She has also been involved with issues such as homelessness, healthcare access, affordable housing, sustainability and air quality.
Current District C council member Dominic A. Farinha ran unopposed in 2020, earning him the reelection bid.
Other local races
Stanislaus County Board of Supervisor District 5 race between Channce A. Condit and Tom Hallinan has Condit holding 60.93 percent of the votes after early results. Condit leads with 11,522 votes cast in his favor. Hallinan trails with 39.07 percent of the vote, with a total of 7,389 votes. The two are looking to replace the seat being left by current District 5 Supervisor Jim DeMartini that he held for 16 years.
In the Del Puerto Health Care District Director race between Anne Ielmini Stokman, Luis A. Avila and Daniel Robinson, Stokman holds an early lead with 47.37 percent and 3,631 total votes. Avila trails with 32.14 percent and 2,463 total votes. Robinson holds 20.48 percent and 1,569 total votes.
The Judge of the Superior Court Office 5 race early results show John R. Mayne up with 56.05 percent of the votes. Opponent Kenneth Hara has garnered 43.95 percent of the vote.
Adam Gray leads Joel Gutierrez Campos in the Member of the State Assembly District 21 race with 62.87 percent of the vote. Campos follows behind with 37.13 percent.
Harder wins reelection bid
Incumbent Josh Harder defeated challenger Ted Howze after the Associated Press called the race in his favor Wednesday morning. The Democrat from Turlock was up in early voting polls released Tuesday night, holding 58.09 percent of the vote for a total of 78,717 votes. Howze trailed with 41.91 percent and 56,787 votes. Harder won the district in 2018 after defeating Republican Jeff Denham.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.