The Notice of Intention to Circulate a Recall Petition was served to Mayor Dennis McCord on Feb. 14, according to Kandace Weyhrauch. She has repeatedly told city council and others that she isn’t in favor of the recall. Instead she says she would rather McCord resign over what she considers unethical behavior and dereliction of duty.
Weyhrauch said, “A recall is not what’s best for our community but, since our Mayor has refused to resign and since the council has not censured him, our hands were forced.”
Weyrauch posted in the “Recall McCord” Facebook group that a response, apparently from McCord, was hand delivered by his wife, Grace on Feb. 22. The response received by Weyhrauch does not include McCord’s signature, printed name or address which are required by Elections Code to qualify an answer to the notice.
It is unclear if the statement Weyhrauch received is an official answer to the recall petition or possibly a general statement.
The letter may serve as the first public statement from McCord regarding the investigation that began in October.
McCord has offered no previous public comment on the allegations of inappropriate communications between McCord and a 15-year-old female student on the social media platform, Snapchat.
In the letter provided by Weyhrauch, McCord allegedly says the recall is, “based on unsubstantiated claims.” The letter further reads, “I have missed very few meetings, ever. I continue to perform my Mayoral duties.”
The letter also includes the statement, “There was no explicit photo.” In the police report, in the summary of the interview with Patterson High School Principal Dave Smith, it says “McCord admitted to Smith that he had added (the student) on his Snapchat and one to two days ago, he received an explicit photo from her.” According to the police report, McCord said he then blocked the student from his Snapchat.
The Irrigator attempted to reach McCord for comment but were unable to make contact by press-time.
The investigation undertaken by Patterson Joint Unified School District is an ongoing, confidential personnel matter. Although specific information about the status of the investigation cannot be released by the district they have confirmed that McCord is still an employee of PJUSD and has not returned to the classroom.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.