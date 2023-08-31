The McDonald’s on Sperry Avenue is undergoing a huge renovation. The McDonald’s Golden State Restaurant Group that owns it answered a few questions on August 23 about the future of this franchise location.
How long will the restaurant be closed?
The restaurant will be closed for approximately 100 days so long as there are no surprises.
What changes are being made?
We will be adding a second drive thru lane, improving parking lot flow, updating the dining room with a new play structure, remodeling the bathrooms, adding a second pick up window for orders that take a bit longer, and completely renovating our kitchen to have enough space for our team to work more efficiently.
How many employees will you have when reopened?
We have made agreements with other McDonald’s in the area to keep our current team employed and plan to expand the team to just under 100 employees when we open.
Why are you renovating?
We are renovating to better serve our guests and the Patterson community. Just like you may have seen with the second drive thru lane at Westley, we are always looking to better our guest and employee experience.
