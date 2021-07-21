McRobert Rodney Alves was born to loving parents Colleen and David Alves in Modesto California on June 23, 1990.
McRobert was the youngest of four siblings, inheriting the job of providing sizable smiles and laughs which came naturally. His quirky sense of humour conjured giggles that left your tummy aching happily. Silly, quick-wit was the epitome of light-hearted Mick. To see his sparkling, squinty, happy, bright blue-eyes was to know life itself.
Being the multidimensional person that he was, McRobert also had a quiet, philosophical thoughtfulness. One to back the underdog, and always stand strong for friend and kin was his way. He did not adhere to many of modern society’s shallow values. He was a humble man of the land.
McRobert proudly worked on the family’s Patterson almond ranch with his father, brother, and grandfather - who recently passed. No novice at carpentry, driving tractor, creating and maintaining a garden, or harvesting nuts - he was not an idle man in mind nor body.
From the youngest age he enjoyed being outside and befriending all types of creatures. He grew to appreciate game foul and chose to hone his skill at raising the Irish rooster breed named the fiery “flarry” eyed grey - becoming a respected breeder.
McRobert took to reading about history, learning new things, and exploring his Irish heritage. His ability to speak on the ancient Celts’ traditions and lore was vast, and he did not mind doing it while sporting his kilt to his mother’s delight.
McRobert is survived by his mother and father, Colleen and David Alves. Siblings Shivaugn, Adam and Andrea. Grandmothers Glady Ceciliani and Lorenne Alves. Great uncle Ronald Ghisletta. Uncles Darrell and Vince Ceciliani. Aunt Cindy Diehl. Cousins Darrell, Derek, Devin, Seth, Melanie, Justin, Katelynn. Niece Cali and nephew Andy. He was preceded by Manuel Alves (grandfather), Steven Alves (uncle), and Darrell Ceciliani (grandfather).
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 am, Tuesday, July 27th at Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson. Interment to follow at the Patterson Cemetery.
Flowers or donations to be sent to 18007 Locust Avenue, Patterson California 95363.
Services conducted by Hillview Funeral Chapel in Patterson.
