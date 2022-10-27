Measure E - What does it mean for students and taxpayers?

By now all registered voters should have received their vote-by-mail ballot. Along with the various candidates running for government seats, voters will notice a general obligation bond on their ballots.
A general obligation bond is commonly used by school districts as a means of funding school facilities and improved infrastructure through increased property taxes. All property – commercial, residential, agricultural and other is taxed on the assessed property value. This is different from the market value assessment in that assessed value is set by the county and is typically lower than a property’s market value.
G.O. bonds can be passed in one of two ways – by two-thirds, or 55% of votes. Measure E, the G.O. bond sought by Patterson Joint Unified School District, requires approval by 55% of votes. This type of approval comes with statutory requirements that include independent auditing and citizen oversight to prevent misuse of public funds.
If approved, Measure E will result in the authorization of 74 million dollars to invest in district-wide infrastructure improvements. Additionally, the district will qualify for matching state funds. Matching funds are may be made available through the already established funding provided by Proposition 1D, approved by state voters in 2006.
PJUSD began disputing planned residential development in 2020 when the city amended the general plan to allow for rezoning of land previously included in the light industrial zone. Since then, the district has made a concerted effort to communicate funding needs to community stakeholders through various means. Utilizing school board meetings, planning commission meetings, and city council meetings. The district has expressed their opposition to the planned developments due to the lack of district input and sufficient funding from developers.
The district claimed that developers and city staff did not appropriately engage the district in meetings regarding residential development which affected the district’s ability to adequately negotiate funding for new school sites and improvements at existing school sites to better accommodate increasing district enrollment and alleviate overcrowding.
The efforts of the ad-hoc Patterson Education Advisory Committee or PEAC, with the support of the district, has been credited with raising public awareness of the issues facing the district, and helping to establish a mitigation agreement between developers and PJUSD. Although mitigation agreements exist for some of the planned residential developments, the district claims funding is not sufficient to meet the needs of the district.
Measure E, the district says, will provide funding to build new classrooms, renovate aging classrooms, restrooms and other facilities, improve outdated electrical systems, repair aging plumbing infrastructure and HVAC systems, and update and expand vocational and career technical education.
Measure E’s average annual tax rate is estimated to be less than $57 per $100,000 of assessed value while the bond is outstanding. The bond, if approved, will affect property owners in Stanislaus County and Santa Clara County as portions of Del Puerto Canyon included in PJUSD are in Santa Clara County. Funds will only be available for use by Patterson Joint Unified School District.
The district is hosting an informational town hall event regarding Measure E on Thursday, Oct. 27 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Professional Development Center, 530 Keystone Boulevard, Suite C-2.
