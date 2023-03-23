Medical Pathways at PHS revamped

The Medical Career Pathways program at Patterson High School has revamped its courses to offer a more rigorous curriculum with the hope that students will be more prepared to enter the medical field once they graduate.
“Our pathway is specifically designed to get students the basic knowledge to have them be successful in college, post-secondary or as employees,” said Director of Career Navigation and Workforce Preparation at PHS, Kym Brinkman.
The new revamped structure will build upon the previous program which has freshmen taking Medical Biology, which also satisfies their science requirements. As sophomores, a new Medical Career Labs class will give students the opportunity to explore different medical fields such as optometry, phlebotomy, dentistry, veterinary technicians, and nursing.
According to Brinkman, the hope for students is that being exposed to multiple fields may spark an interest in something they may have not considered before. Though this option will not be available until next semester, the previous pathway, which was established in 2018 has already inspired 64% of medical pathways students who graduated in 2020 to pursue medical careers.
Yuliana Diaz, who went through the program during its inaugural year at PHS and graduated UC Davis with a degree in Neurobiology, Physiology and Behavior, had no idea that a medical career would be for her prior to participating in the program.
“I remember one time we did a dissection of a cow’s eye in (Mrs. Selig-Reynold’s) class and that was the first time I got to see inside into what a real anatomical part looked like,” said Diaz. “It was very interesting and pretty cool to get some exposure to real parts and see how they worked.”
The class that Diaz was referring to was medical biology, a class taught by Catherine Selig-Reynolds at PHS since the pathways’ inception.
“The primary objective of the hands-on labs is to learn by doing,” said Selig-Reynolds. “It cultivates the student’s curiosity and facilitates critical thinking through exploration and examination … (It’s) a privilege to see Yuliana’s growth and success. (As an educator) it gives me a greater sense of purpose.”
Yuliana Diaz, who currently works for the UC Davis Hospital of Gynecology and Oncology, also volunteers on weekends as a co-coordinator for a clinic that helps to conduct medical examinations on immigrants free of charge, something that Diaz holds near and dear to her heart.
“My parents migrated here when I was about three years old,” said Diaz. “I’ve seen how they struggled and how hard it was for them to get certain things.”
Juniors in the new revamped pathways program will have opportunities that Diaz didn’t have, such as being able to take Anatomy and Physiology for college credits while still in high school.
“The anatomy and physiology course offered to our Juniors is articulated with Modesto Junior College and their anatomy and physiology,” said Brinkman. “They’ll get college credit for that class as long as they pass with a B or higher.
Starting next semester, Seniors in the medical career pathways program will be able to take a Patient Care Technician class that is an official National Healthcare Association certificated class. The NHA class will allow students who pass the class to take a test to become Certified Patient Care Technicians.
“That means that after they graduate and turn 18 they’ll be able to go right into that field and get a job as a patient care technician,” said Brinkman.
Apart from the re-structured curriculum, students at PHS are given the opportunity through the Career Pathways program to visit the Career Inspiration Center multiple times a year where they learn from Stanislaus County appointed facilitators at the Stanislaus Military Academy in Empire how to perform CPR, use artificial defibrillators, and conduct injections on high-tech models with realistic skin.
According to Brinkman, over 175 students have participated in this year’s field trips to the Career Inspiration Center with more trips planned in April.
“We hope to get more students involved every year,” said Brinkman, who also hosts trips to the Inspiration Center for students interested in Technology and Agriculture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.